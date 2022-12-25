  1. EPaper
Nilgiris district administration acting against illegal buildings: Collector

People constructing buildings without approvals have been would of action under the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971

December 25, 2022 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiris district administration has stated that it was acting against builders and real estate developers violating building rules in the district.

Responding to allegations made by conservationists that building permits were being granted in the Nilgiris without due diligence, the district collector, S.P. Amrith, in a press release, stated that 57 buildings in Udhagamandalam, Coonoor and Gudalur municipalities, and two buildings in town panchayats have been sealed as they were constructed illegally.

Following elephant corridor notification in Sigur plateau, illegal resorts spring up in nearby areas

Moreover, 19 buildings which deviated from the original plan have also been sealed in Udhagamandalam, Coonoor and Gudalur municipalities, while 31 buildings in town panchayats and 30 buildings in village panchayats have also been sealed for the same reasons.

Action has also been taken against owners of 81 buildings who had constructed them as residential properties but were using the buildings for commercial purposes.

The collector also mentioned that 13 agricultural areas, which were sold as plots were also issued ‘Stop Work Notices.’ The district administration stated that they had been receiving complaints that many agricultural lands were being illegally converted and sold as residential plots. Residents were urged to not fall prey to such malfeasance.

Building approvals in municipalities, town and village panchayats were governed by Master Plan Rules, Tamil Nadu District Municipalities (Hill Station) Building Rules, 1993, and Tamil Nadu Combined Development Building Rules, 2019.

In addition, approvals are only granted after they are approved by the Architectural and Aesthetics Aspects (AAA) Committee and the Hill Area Conservation Authority, the district administration said.

A total of 1,207 applications had been rejected by the district-level committee set up in 2017 to approve building projects, primarily in areas which were prone to landslips.

Approvals have also been denied based on the opinions of the agricultural engineering department in areas where there is high rates of soil erosion, while the forest department has denied permissions for buildings constructed less than 150 meters from forest land.

The district administration warned that people constructing buildings without approvals would face action under the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971.

