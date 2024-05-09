ADVERTISEMENT

Nilgiris derby stakes races to be held on May 11, 12

Updated - May 09, 2024 04:54 pm IST

Published - May 09, 2024 04:53 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Suresh Paladugu (middle), Chairman and Managing director of HPSL introduced the derby trophy at the Udhagamandalam race course on Thursday, May 9, 2024 | Photo Credit: M. Sathyamoorthy

The HPSL Nilgiris derby stakes (Grade – I) weekend races are to be held on Saturday (May 11) and Sunday (May 12) at Hobart Park, also known as the Ooty Race Course.

In a press conference, Nirmal Prasad, Secretary of the Madras Race Club (MRC) said that 14 races will be run over the course of the weekend. “The highlight of the weekend races will be the running of the blue ribbon event of the Udhagamandalam racing season – The HPSL Nilgiris derby stakes (Grade I) for 3-year-old Indian horses over a distance of 1600 meters at 1 p.m on Sunday,” added Mr. Prasad.

Eleven horses will face the starter and vie for top honours in this prestigious event. The field consists of three outstation horses and the patrons are sure to witness very exciting and competitive racing, a press release from the MRC said.

The premier race carries stake money of  ₹77 lakhs, it was said. Apart from the HPSL Nilgiris derby, the Dr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Memorial Stakes is also set to be run during the weekend, carrying total prize money of ₹13.22 lakhs.

Also present at the press conference was Suresh Palagudi, Chairman and Managing Director of Horse Power Sports League (HPSL).

