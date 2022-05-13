Nilgiris Derby Stakes race to be held tomorrow

Fifteen races will be held on Saturday and Sunday at the Ooty Race Course with the headline event being the Nilgiris Derby Stakes (Grade I) race on Sunday.

A press release from the Madras Race Club said that eight races will be held on Saturday between 10.30 a.m. and 2 p.m., while seven races will be held on Sunday.

“The highlight of the weekend races will be the running of the Nilgiris derby stakes (Grade I) for three-year-old Indian horses over a distance of 1,600 metres on Sunday. Twelve horses are vying for top honors. The field consists of four outstation horses and the patrons are sure to witness very exciting and competitive racing,” the release said.

The premier race carries a stake money of ₹43.45 lakh.