Nilgiris Deputy Collector blocks road to protest illegal parking

Nilgiris Deputy Collector Ranjit Singh protested against the district police’s “ineffectiveness” in regulating traffic in Coonoor town, by blocking a major road near the bus stand with his official vehicle on Tuesday.
Sources said that local residents had petitioned Mr. Singh, urging him to direct the police to prevent illegal parking of private vehicles and buses along the stretch of road. However, despite complaints to the police, no action was taken by the authorities to prevent illegal parking, prompting Mr. Singh to block the road with his car for a few minutes.
Police officers rushed to the spot and assured Mr. Singh that his recommendations to fine bus drivers and private vehicle owners who park illegally by the side of the road will be implemented, following which Mr. Singh told his driver to remove the car from the spot.
