Nilgiris Collector treks 10 km to tribal villages in Coonoor as part of “Ungalai thedi ungal ooril” scheme

Published - June 27, 2024 06:30 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiris Collector M. Aruna at Chinnala Combai tribal village near Coonoor. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Nilgiris district Collector M. Aruna on Wednesday walked over 10 km to meet the tribal residents of Sadayan Combai, Chinnala Combai and Anaipallam in Hulical town panchayat in Coonoor.

Undertaking the visit as part of the “Ungalai thedi ungal ooril” scheme, Ms. Aruna trekked from Pillur Mattam to the three villages, along with officials from the district administration and District Forest Officer (Nilgiris division), S. Gowtham.

Ms. Aruna visited the anganwadi centre in Chinnala Combai and Anaipallam and checked the attendance register. The Collector also inspected the quality of food being given at the centres, officials said.

She also inspected the Panchayat Union Primary School in Anaipallam, ascertained the quality of education being imparted and inspected the students hostel for sanitary standards.

Ms. Aruna also held an overview of the development projects being undertaken in the area, and received petitions from local residents.

The residents appealed to the Collector to ensure road access, the officials said. They complained that during emergencies, the long walk to Pilloor Mattam was not only arduous, but was fraught with the risk of encountering wildlife.

According to officials, the three villages are home to a total of 90 Irula families, who have been appealing to the government to lay a road to their villages. The Collector and the District Forest Officer, along with other officials, are studying the feasibility of laying a road to the villages through diversion of forest land using provisions in the Forest Rights Act that allows for basic amenities to be made available to tribal communities.

