Nilgiris Collector suspends Burliar village administrative officer and assistant, for dereliction of duty

The Village Administrative Officer (VAO) and village assistant of Burliar village in Nilgiris district, have been suspended for dereliction of duty, after the owner of a private estate illegally began construction of a road through an elephant pathway, near Kurumbadi village. The area is used by elephants to cross from Kallar to Hillgrove and to further up the Coonoor ghat.

In a press release, the Nilgiris district collector, S.P. Amrith, said that it was mandatory for people using heavy equipment such as earthmovers for agricultural work, construction of buildings and other purposes to seek approval from the district collector. Taking cognizance of television and news reports that the owners of a private estate had used earthmovers to build an illegal road after having obtained approval only to start cultivation of pepper and coffee, the Nilgiris district administration stated that the owners had violated the conditions of the permission granted to them. In connection with this, an earthmover has been seized by the Revenue Department.

The Revenue Department has also filed a complaint with the police against the owner of the estate and also the operator of the earthmoving equipment, the statement said.

The Collector also suspended the VAO and the village assistant of Burliar panchayat for dereliction of duty, and the Collector has ordered for the number of trees cut in the area to be enumerated by the Forest Department. He has also formed a committee in each revenue village comprising of the local VAO, the secretary of the panchayat as well as staff from the Forest Department. The committee will be tasked with checking if the permissions granted to use earthmoving equipment are being adhered to, and if any trees are being cut. They will be responsible for notifying higher officials in case of violations.