Nilgiris Collector inspects villages demanding ST certificates

June 22, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST

Nilgiris District Collector S.P. Amrith inspected the villages of Thattaneri and Pannimara recently, after local residents staged a protest at the Government High School in Akoni, and threatened to pull their children from the school as they were not issued community certificates certifying that they belonged to a Scheduled Tribe community.

The residents, who claimed to belong to the Malai Vedan community, had demanded that the government issue ST certificates to them and protested for two consecutive days at the school.

Following the protests, Mr. .Amrith visited the two villages, located in Hullathi panchayat. He spoke to local residents and enquired with them as to whether they had access to basic amenities, such as drinking water, toilets, healthcare, roads and footpaths.

The Collector also spoke to residents and checked their ration cards to ascertain the number of families living in the two villages and the total population of the Thattaneri and Pannimara. He also enquired about their culture and traditions and their ties to the Nilgiris district.

He also instructed officials to ensure that all the children in the village enroll in schools and have access to education. Officials from the district administration said that the documents provided by the villagers would be checked and once it was verified that the villagers belonged to the Malai Vedan community, that ST certificates would be given to them.