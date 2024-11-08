Nilgiris Collector inspects students’ hostels, home for the destitute

Following recent allegations of misappropriation of funds and abuse of the people staying at a home for the destitute in Mullikorai, the Nilgiris District Collector, Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru, inspected the facility, as well as students’ hostels in Udhagamandalam on Thursday.

According to the officials, following allegations that the people running the home had misappropriated funds and had also taken possession of the valuables of people at the home, the Collector had passed orders for the home to be handed over to the Udhagamandalam Municipality last month.

Ms. Tanneeru inspected the facility and checked whether documentation of people living there was being maintained. She also inquired as to whether they were being cared for at the facility, and if adequate access to healthcare was being ensured, the officials said.

The Collector also inspected the government vocational training students hostel run by the Department of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare, the ITI Adi Dravidar Welfare students hostel, and the Adi Dravidar Welfare college students hostel.

Ms. Tanneeru checked on the quality of food being provided at the hostels, sanitation, cleanliness and basic amenities being provided there. She spoke to students and urged them to raise any complaints they may have so that any shortcomings could be rectified.

The officials also inspected restroom and bathroom facilities at the hostels, as well as whether they had access to clean water. Students at one of the hostels requested that recreational areas be created, to which the Collector assured them that funds would be allocated.

Also present at the inspection was Udhagamandalam Municipality Commissioner Jahangir Basha, District Social Welfare Officer Praveena Devi, as well as officials from the Department of Welfare of Differently Abled Persons and the Department of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare.