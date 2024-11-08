 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nilgiris Collector inspects students’ hostels, home for the destitute

Published - November 08, 2024 05:37 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Following recent allegations of misappropriation of funds and abuse of the people staying at a home for the destitute in Mullikorai, the Nilgiris District Collector, Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru, inspected the facility, as well as students’ hostels in Udhagamandalam on Thursday.

According to the officials, following allegations that the people running the home had misappropriated funds and had also taken possession of the valuables of people at the home, the Collector had passed orders for the home to be handed over to the Udhagamandalam Municipality last month.

Ms. Tanneeru inspected the facility and checked whether documentation of people living there was being maintained. She also inquired as to whether they were being cared for at the facility, and if adequate access to healthcare was being ensured, the officials said.

The Collector also inspected the government vocational training students hostel run by the Department of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare, the ITI Adi Dravidar Welfare students hostel, and the Adi Dravidar Welfare college students hostel.

Ms. Tanneeru checked on the quality of food being provided at the hostels, sanitation, cleanliness and basic amenities being provided there. She spoke to students and urged them to raise any complaints they may have so that any shortcomings could be rectified.

The officials also inspected restroom and bathroom facilities at the hostels, as well as whether they had access to clean water. Students at one of the hostels requested that recreational areas be created, to which the Collector assured them that funds would be allocated.

Also present at the inspection was Udhagamandalam Municipality Commissioner Jahangir Basha, District Social Welfare Officer Praveena Devi, as well as officials from the Department of Welfare of Differently Abled Persons and the Department of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare.

Published - November 08, 2024 05:37 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.