Nilgiris Collector inspects landslip sight in Kookalthorai

December 22, 2022

The Nilgiris District Collector, S.P. Amrith, inspected a landslip that occurred along Kookalthorai to Kotagiri Road on Thursday.

According to officials, the landslip disrupted the traffic between Kukkal and Kotagiri. The landslip is said to have occurred on early Thursday morning. The State Highways department used two earth diggers and ten personnel to clear the landslip. Officials said that works are on to restore bus services along the road. Geologists from Chennai were also brought to the area to inspect the site of the landslip, which is said to have affected an area of around 200 metres. Officials from the local civic body, State Highways Department and Revenue Department were present at the inspection.

