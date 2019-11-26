Nilgiris Collector appeals for more green houses

The Nilgiris Collector J. Innocent Divya has appealed to the government to sanction 100 additional green houses in the district.

At a recent event to mark the 66th All-India Cooperative Week, attended by Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, Ms. Divya said the spell of heavy rain in the district had necessitated the building of more green houses in the district. “In the Nilgiris, 3,429 green houses are being constructed for people from tribal communities and economically-weaker sections of society,” she said.

However, the sanctioned amount for the construction of each green house was proving to be inadequate due to the cost of transporting construction materials to the Nilgiris. So, the administration has appealed to the government to increase the funds for the project by 15 %, or an additional ₹11.66 crore.

To combat flooding in the Krishnapuram area in Coonoor, three additional foot-overbridges have been proposed. Currently, the bridges across the Coonoor river at Krishnapuram tend to trap debris flowing downstream during spells of heavy rain, leading to not only more severe flooding, but also potentially precipitating damage to existing infrastructure.

The Collector therefore appealed to the government to sanction ₹10 crore for works on the foot-overbridges and retaining walls, as the Coonoor municipality did not have the required funds.

Assuring the Collector that the requests would be put forward to the Chief Minister, Mr. Velumani distributed welfare assistance to 2,615 beneficiaries.

Medical college work

He also said that work on the new government medical college and hospital in the Nilgiris would begin shortly. The Minister and the Collector visited flood-affected areas in Coonoor, and inspected the infrastructure damaged during the rain last weekend.