ADVERTISEMENT

Nilgiris citizen activist petitions Collector, urges demolition of illegal government buildings

October 17, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Shobana Chandrashekar, a citizen rights activist, pointed out that an observation deck at Ketti Valley was being built without necessary clearances, in a land-slip prone area, on a narrow section of a road

The Hindu Bureau

The observation deck being built at Ketti Valley has not received necessary clearances, a citizen rights activist has alleged | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Citizen rights activists from the Nilgiris have submitted a petition to the District Collector, urging her to demolish illegally constructed government buildings in the district, which contravene the Hill Area Conservation Authority (HACA) rules.

Shobana Chandrashekar, one of the founders of the citizens initiatives, Namma Nilgiris and the Make Ooty Beautiful (MOB) Project, submitted the petition to Collector, M. Aruna, during the weekly grievance day redressal meeting held at the Collectorate in Udhagamandalam on Monday, October 16, 2023.

Ms. Chandrashekar highlighted the construction of an observation deck by the Udhagamandalam Municipality overlooking the Ketti Valley without obtaining clearances from the HACA or the Architectural and Aesthetics Aspects (AAA) Committee. “This goes against building rules that were created to ensure sustainable development [of the district]”, Ms. Chandrashekar said in her petition.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
‘Illegal’ mega structures coming up under PPP model around Ooty lake as part of adventure tourism initiatives 

She also highlighted the fact that the observation deck was being constructed in a landslip-prone area and also at the entrance to the town, along a very narrow section of road, which is prone to traffic jams, potentially increasing the likelihood of even more traffic jams occurring due to inadequate parking space for visitors.

The Collector was urged to stop the construction of the building and to order its demolition.

In recent years, the Udhagamandalam Municipality as well as the T.N. Tourism Department has drawn flack from activists after commencing the construction of buildings for tourism-related purposes even before sanction from the HACA Committee was granted.

Along the periphery of the Ooty lake for instance, the Tourism Department has begun constructing a zipline and rope bridge, potentially disturbing the habitats of hundreds of birds that inhabit the lake. The construction was started without HACA clearances, while roads built or expanded by the State and national highways departments have also come in for criticism for severing habitat connectivity for wildlife, including elephants.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US