Nilgiris bicentenary celebrations | First tea show conducted in Coonoor, celebrating importance of tea to the district

May 20, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Tea Show, conducted by the Tea Board of India, Coonoor, and the Nilgiris district administration, had about 30 stalls showcasing tea produced by both government-run and private tea estates; tea-tasting events were also hosted

The Hindu Bureau

The first Tea Show was conducted as part of the bicentenary of Nilgiris district, marking 200 years since the first Colonial expedition made its way up the Nilgiris slopes.

The event was held at the Sims Park in Coonoor, while a separate event, ‘The TeaFest’ was conducted in Tiger Hill, with an awareness programme conducted to inform the public about the history of tea in the Nilgiris and its contribution to the local economy. The event was conducted by the Tea Board of India, Coonoor, in collaboration with the Nilgiris district administration.

The Tea Show, which is being conducted for the first time, was inaugurated by T.N. Tourism Minister, K. Ramachandran and Nilgiris Collector, S.P. Amrith, while officials from the Tea Board of India and the district administration were also in attendance. A press release stated that the Tea Festival will celebrate the importance of tea to the history and the people of the Nilgiris, while also promoting tea tourism.

Much of the tea produced in the Nilgiris is sold across the country and is also exported, providing a valuable source of income to the district and its people, it was said.

Around 30 stalls were set up as part of the festival at the Sims Park in Coonoor, with visitors being encouraged to taste the different varieties of tea produced in the Nilgiris. Tea-tasting events were also hosted, with visitors informed as to how the different tea flavors can be identified through tasting. Simple techniques to find out if the tea is adulterated, were also shown to the public.

Tea produced in the Nilgiris, by both government-run and private tea estates were exhibited at the tea show, which is set to continue till Sunday.

