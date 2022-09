The Niligiri mountain train at Kattari Bridge near Coonoor. File | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

After a tree fell along a section of track between Ketti and Lovedale Railway Stations, train services along the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) line between Coonoor and Udhagamandalam were cancelled on Monday.

The tree got uprooted after the district witnessed heavy winds, especially in the upper slopes, since Friday. The Salem division of Southern Railways has dispatched a team of workers to clear the fallen tree from the railway line.