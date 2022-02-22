Nilgiri Documentation Centre speaks out against “needless controversy” over repainting Raj Bhavan 

The Nilgiri Documentation Centre (NDC) has criticised the “needless controversy” over the repainting of Raj Bhavan in Udhagamandalam.

In a press release, the honorary director of the NDC, Venugopal Dharmalingam said, “The Raj Bhavan, like most old buildings of Ooty, was originally painted white or off white. During the 1960s the asbestos roof of Raj Bhavan was painted green for security purposes. Later the whole building was covered in pale green, perhaps for easier maintenance. The repainting of Raj Bhavan indeed goes well with the forthcoming bicentennial of Ooty in June this year.”

Mr. Dharmalingam also stated that it was unfounded to claim that no weddings or other family functions were held at the Raj Bhavan in the past. “Since it’s construction more than 50 governors and their families have occupied Raj Bhavan. Several family functions would have taken place there. The Governor’s annual ball and related entertainments were regular features there. Though most family marriages of British governors were solemnised in Chennai because of the availability of suitable churches, subsequent celebrations would have certainly taken place in Ooty,” he added.

The repainting of the Raj Bhavan was carried out prior to a private event organised by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, whose daughter is believed to be getting married on the premises.

“Preserving heritage does not mean retaining whatever was there before,” added Mr. Dharmalingam.