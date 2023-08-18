Nilgiri Documentation Centre asks T.N. Forest Minister to restrict role of NGOs in wildlife management

August 18, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Nilgiri Documentation Centre (NDC) has appealed to the Forest Minister against indiscriminate use of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in issues related to forest and wildlife.

D. Venugopal, honorary director of NDC, said that the NGOs often do not have any qualification or experience to handle such vital issues. The non-governmental panel announced for the conservation of Nilgiri Tahr appears a confession that the State Department was not able to manage its sanctuaries, reserved and national parks. More than two decades ago a separate national park was created to protect the Nilgiri Tahr and there has not been any report since that the Forest Department has been found wanting in managing the national park. There has also not been any report of the population of the Tahr declining or facing any other threat. He said that outdated study methods such as sedation, radio collaring by amateur investigators may cause irreparable damage to the endangered State animal.

The Nilgiri Tahr has been studied extensively by researchers like George Schaller and Clifford Rice and local enthusiasts like E.R.C. Davidar. Their work is being regularly updated by the department and academics. A new panel would entail unnecessary public expenditure, which is reported to be ₹ 16 crore.