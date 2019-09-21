Nilgiri Documentation Center proposes padayatra to mark Gandhi Jayanthi

The Nilgiri Documentation Center (NDC) has proposed to organise a padayatra from Dakshinamurthy Temple in Kodapamund to Om Praksh Mutt in Kandal, to mark the 150th Gandhi Jayanthi on October 2 this year.

“Gandhiji visited these two places during his 1934 untouchability awareness tour of the Nilgiris 85 years ago,” said Venugopal Dharmalingam, honorary director of the NDC, in a press release. “The Kodapamund channel was the life-giver of the Ooty town till the 1870s when the town began to grow rapidly following the decision to make Ooty the summer capital of the Madras Presidency. Today the very Kodapamund channel is the biggest threat to the future of Ooty. But is it an insurmountable threat? Today we have all the resources, technology and cooperation to convert this threat into an opportunity,” he said, adding that he hoped that the padayatra would jump-start the hope and resolve of the administration and the public to convert the eco-threats into economic opportunities. The NDC has invited the district administration and NGOs to join the padayatra.