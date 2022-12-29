Nigiris Collector inspects resource reclamation park in Kotagiri 

December 29, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Nilgiris District Collector, S.P. Amrith, inspected the resource reclamation park in Kotagiri on Wednesday and saw waste segregation procedures and the manufacture of organic waste at the facility.

Speaking at the park on Wednesday, the Collector said that efforts have been initiated to ensure that waste was segregated and managed effectively at the facility. Women’s self-help groups were utilised to create awareness about the importance of source segregation of waste across Kotagiri. The groups had gone door-to-door to speak to local residents about the appropriate ways to segregate waste prior to handing it over to conservancy workers who would take it to the resource reclamation park.

The Collector also spoke to workers at the facility, who briefed him about the techniques used to produce organic waste at affordable prices at the facility. Workers and residents near the facility were also given cloth bags by the district administration and were encouraged to use the bags instead of banned plastic bags while shopping.

Officials from the revenue department and the Kotagiri town panchayat were present during the inspection.