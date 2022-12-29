ADVERTISEMENT

Nigiris Collector inspects resource reclamation park in Kotagiri 

December 29, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiris District Collector S.P. Amrith enquiring about the organic fertilizer being manufactured at the resource reclamation centere in Kotagiri.

The Nilgiris District Collector, S.P. Amrith, inspected the resource reclamation park in Kotagiri on Wednesday and saw waste segregation procedures and the manufacture of organic waste at the facility.

Speaking at the park on Wednesday, the Collector said that efforts have been initiated to ensure that waste was segregated and managed effectively at the facility. Women’s self-help groups were utilised to create awareness about the importance of source segregation of waste across Kotagiri. The groups had gone door-to-door to speak to local residents about the appropriate ways to segregate waste prior to handing it over to conservancy workers who would take it to the resource reclamation park.

The Collector also spoke to workers at the facility, who briefed him about the techniques used to produce organic waste at affordable prices at the facility. Workers and residents near the facility were also given cloth bags by the district administration and were encouraged to use the bags instead of banned plastic bags while shopping.

Officials from the revenue department and the Kotagiri town panchayat were present during the inspection.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US