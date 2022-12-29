HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nigiris Collector inspects resource reclamation park in Kotagiri 

December 29, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
The Nilgiris District Collector S.P. Amrith enquiring about the organic fertilizer being manufactured at the resource reclamation centere in Kotagiri.

The Nilgiris District Collector S.P. Amrith enquiring about the organic fertilizer being manufactured at the resource reclamation centere in Kotagiri.

The Nilgiris District Collector, S.P. Amrith, inspected the resource reclamation park in Kotagiri on Wednesday and saw waste segregation procedures and the manufacture of organic waste at the facility.

Speaking at the park on Wednesday, the Collector said that efforts have been initiated to ensure that waste was segregated and managed effectively at the facility. Women’s self-help groups were utilised to create awareness about the importance of source segregation of waste across Kotagiri. The groups had gone door-to-door to speak to local residents about the appropriate ways to segregate waste prior to handing it over to conservancy workers who would take it to the resource reclamation park.

The Collector also spoke to workers at the facility, who briefed him about the techniques used to produce organic waste at affordable prices at the facility. Workers and residents near the facility were also given cloth bags by the district administration and were encouraged to use the bags instead of banned plastic bags while shopping.

Officials from the revenue department and the Kotagiri town panchayat were present during the inspection.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.