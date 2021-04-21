Night curfew: Textile mills in Coimbatore ask workers to come in early

With night curfew in place in the State since Tuesday, textile mills in Coimbatore and nearby places are asking workers to come to their shifts early or are managing with workers staying on the campus.

Five of the seven NTC mills in the State resumed operations in the recent weeks. “The workers at one NTC mill here were asked to come early for the night shift on Tuesday. The other textile mills are also asking workers to report early for work. We hope there will be no challenges in running the mills during night,” said T.S. Rajamani, State secretary of HMS.

Most of the small-scale spinners were operating with workers who stayed on the premises. If the workers were from outside the mill, they were asked to come in early, said an industry source.

Following the announcement of night curfew, the State government said exporting units and vertically integrated textile units could function at night.

In a memorandum to the Chief Secretary on Wednesday, the Southern India Mills' Association reiterated its demand that textile processing and spinning mills should be treated as continued processing units and permitted to operate at night.

It also said efforts should be taken to vaccinate all the workers.