Nigerians held with expired passports in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur North Police on Friday arrested two Nigerian nationals on charges of staying in the country with expired passports.

According to the police, three Nigerians were found in suspicious circumstances during a patrol held at Rayapuram on Friday. They told the police that they had been working in a knitwear company. The police checked their documents and found that the passports of two of them had expired. The two foreigners, aged 46 and 47, were arrested for offences under provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946. They were sent to Puzhal Central Prison for judicial remand.