Nigerian national arrested with 2.2 kg amphetamine in Coimbatore

The seized contraband is worth around ₹1.10 crore; Narcortics Control Bureau said the arrested individual was the kingpin of a drug syndicate

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 2.235 kg of amphetamine from a Nigerian national in Coimbatore on Sunday. The seized contraband is worth around ₹1.10 crore.

The arrested foreigner, Egwin Kingsley (42), was the kingpin of a syndicate which has been involved in the drug trade for three years. NCB has been tailing him for a long time, said a statement issued by the agency. Sleuths attached to NCB’s Madurai Sub Zonal Unit apprehended Kingsley as he arrived at the Coimbatore Railway Station on a Kerala-bound special train from New Delhi around 12.45 p.m. on Sunday.

The team, which was waiting for the foreigner based on specific intelligence received by the Chennai Zonal Unit of NCB, nabbed Kingsley who was found carrying packets of a crystal substance in his shoulder bag. He was shifted to the station of the Railway Protection Force on the first platform and questioned. The contraband was found in eight small packets wrapped with carbon paper. NCB suspects that the foreigner could have procured the amphetamine from Delhi.

NCB said that the involvement of African nationals, especially Nigerians was increasing in the trafficking of narcotic drugs and synthetic drugs. Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur have been hubs for African nationals. Tiruppur being a textile hub, is frequented by African nationals, who under the guise of textile business, have been involved in drug trafficking also, said NCB in the statement.

According to NCB, amphetamine is made from Ephedrine/Pseudoephedrine, a controlled substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. It can be manufactured in illegal laboratories on small premises. The drug affects the central nervous system and is increasingly used as a rave party drug, it said.