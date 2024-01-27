GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nigerian national arrested in Coimbatore for overstaying with expired passport, visa

January 27, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A Nigerian national identified as Emma Immanuel was on Saturday arrested by the Race Course police for overstaying in India for many years with expired passport and visa.

The Nigerian national was said to have been under treatment for breathlessness at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for the last few days, under police watch. He was earlier undergoing treatment at a private hospital when the police cornered him acting on information, and got him shifted to the CMCH.

Emma Immanuel had reportedly admitted during interrogation that he had been shunting between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu, and was into the business of procuring T-shirts from Tiruppur for export to Nigeria.

A case was registered under Section 14A of the Foreigners Act (penalty for entry in restricted areas), and 14A(b) for entering into or staying in any area in India without the valid documents for such entry.

The police later had him remanded in judicial custody.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.