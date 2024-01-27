Nigerian national arrested in Coimbatore for overstaying with expired passport, visa

January 27, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A Nigerian national identified as Emma Immanuel was on Saturday arrested by the Race Course police for overstaying in India for many years with expired passport and visa.

The Nigerian national was said to have been under treatment for breathlessness at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for the last few days, under police watch. He was earlier undergoing treatment at a private hospital when the police cornered him acting on information, and got him shifted to the CMCH.

Emma Immanuel had reportedly admitted during interrogation that he had been shunting between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu, and was into the business of procuring T-shirts from Tiruppur for export to Nigeria.

A case was registered under Section 14A of the Foreigners Act (penalty for entry in restricted areas), and 14A(b) for entering into or staying in any area in India without the valid documents for such entry.

The police later had him remanded in judicial custody.