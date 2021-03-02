Coimbatore

Nigerian held with counterfeit U.S. dollar bills

The Kattoor police on Monday arrested Nathan Ikechukwu, a Nigerian national, for attempting exchange counterfeit U.S. dollar bills for rupees.

The police said the foreigner approached the Gandhipuram branch of a forex firm on Monday with $ 1,500, to exchange these for rupee. An employee at the firm suspected that the dollar bills could be fake and informed the police.

The police rushed to the forex branch and took the foreigner into custody after examining the currency. They later established the dollar bills were counterfeit.

