Nigeria seeks stronger ties with Indian textile industry

A 12-member delegation from Nigeria is on a week’s study tour to India

A 12-member delegation from Nigeria is on a week’s study tour to India

Nigeria is looking at strengthening its ties with Indian textile industry to revive its cotton integrated industry.

Muhammad Bala, Deputy Director of Industrial Development Department, Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment, Nigeria, and Navdeep S. Sodhi, Partner, Gherzi Textil Organisation, told The Hindu on Tuesday that a 12-member delegation was on a week’s study tour to India. They are holding discussions with the industry in some of the textile hubs to learn more about the best practices adopted across the textile value chain.

On Tuesday, the delegates had a meeting with Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA) and with South India Textile Research Association, apart from visiting some of the textile industries and institutions.

According to one of the delegates, Nigeria has 84 million sq.km of fertile land and nearly one million sq.km is under cotton cultivation. However, the textile industry in Nigeria, which was once a thriving sector, is facing challenges because of import of garments at low prices.

Mr. Sodhi said “influx of low cost Chinese garments through the unorganised route undermines the local industry.” Mr. Bala added that the Nigeria Government was trying to address it.It has a cotton textile government policy. Indian investments in the textile sector in Nigeria is one of the highest.

“We need to modernise and upgrade this industry,” said Mr. Sodhi. Hence, Nigeria was looking at strengthening cooperation with the Indian textile and garment industry in the areas of cotton production, trade, investments, and capacity building.

K.Selvaraju, Secretary General of SIMA, said India’s textile and garment exports were worth $ 44 billion in 2021-2022 and is expected to touch $ 100 billion by 2030. Explaining details of cotton cultivation in south India and textile industry’s growth, he said the industry is willing for better cooperation with Nigeria.