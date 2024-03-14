NIFT-TEA eyes improved placements for 2023-24 pass-out batch

March 14, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Having mobilised higher number of recruiters this time around, the NIFT-TEA College of Knitwear Fashion in Tiruppur is planning to hold its placement drive during the first week of April with improved placements for the 2023-24 pass-out batch.

About 350 final-year UG and PG students are to take part in the placement exercise that would involve participation of more than 30 enterprises, it is learnt.

The institution run by Tirupur Exporters Association offers B.Sc. programmes in Apparel Fashion Designing, Costume Design and Fashion, Fashion Apparel Management, Apparel Manufacturing and Merchandising, Apparel Production Technology, and Computer Science; B.Com programmes in Computer Application and Professional Accounting; and B.B.A. International Business.

It also offers M.Sc. Apparel Fashion Designing and P.G. Diploma in Apparel Marchandising and Management. All students in the diploma programme had been placed in the last two years. The placement has been in the range of 60% for UG programmes and 80% for the PG programme in the last couple of years.

The advantage the institution enjoys is the scope it has to provide practical exposure to the students in the enterprises of the over 220 exporters who run the institution.

Industrial training is a part of the curriculum for students in all programmes to learn about various functions of the industries and update knowledge in the latest technology well before completing their degrees. Under ‘Earn while Learn’ initiative, final-year students are given opportunity to work in apparel industry as part-time employees, P.V. Sathyanarayanan, Placement Officer, said.

The recruiters are mostly from Tiruppur and surroundings, and offer monthly salaries ranging from ₹15,000 to ₹20,000. After gaining experience for two to three years, students placed in these industries get more opportunities to move on to the textile industries based in Ahmedabad, Ludhiana, Delhi and Kolkata. Information on job opportunities in textile industries elsewhere in the country are shared through the alumni network, Mr. Sathyanarayanan said.

There are also very many instances of students gaining experience for a few years before starting their own ventures that include boutique shops and export units, he added.

