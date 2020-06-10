NIB-CID seize 200 kg of ganja in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

10 June 2020 22:35 IST

Sleuths of the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID (NIB-CID) seized 200 kg of ganja from a Madurai-bound lorry in Coimbatore on Wednesday. The seized contraband is worth around ₹ 40 lakh.

NIB-CID sleuths led by Deputy Superintendent of Police R. Vincent and inspector Saravanan intercepted a lorry bound to Madurai on Thudiyalur - Saravanampatti road on Wednesday afternoon based on a specific information. When checked, the NIB-CID team found 200 kg of ganja in gunny bags.

They questioned the lorry’s driver P. Parthasarathy of Bethaniyapuram in Madurai, who confessed that he brought the contraband from Visakhapatnam.

Advertising

Advertising

The lorry had a load of TMT bars from Visakhapatnam which he delivered at a hardware store at Thudiyalur. He smuggled the ganja along with the load.

NIB-CID sleuths were investigating further about the intended receiver of the consignment of contraband.