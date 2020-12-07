NIB-CID on the lookout for two men in meth smuggling attempt

COIMBATORE

07 December 2020 00:42 IST

Sleuths of the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID (NIB-CID) of the police in Coimbatore are on the lookout for two men in connection with the attempt to smuggle 1.2 kg of methamphetamine to Sharjah via Coimbatore International Airport on Saturday.

Sources in the know of the investigation said that two men, namely Arul and Alibhai, were involved in the smuggling attempt.

The contraband was found in an empty briefcase carried by a Tiruchi native who had come to board the early morning flight to Sharjah on Saturday.

The man told the Central Industrial Security (CISF) personnel, who were on security duty at the airport, that a friend of his handed over the briefcase to him outside the airport with a request to carry it to Sharjah.

CISF personnel checked the suitcase and found the narcotic which was concealed below a panel.

The NIB-CID has registered a case against the two accused under three Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for possessing the contraband in commercial quantity, attempting to export the contraband to another country and also for abetment and criminal conspiracy.

As per a Central Government gazette, 50g is the commercial quantity of methamphetamine. Section 37 of the NDPS Act states that possession of a narcotic in commercial quantity is a non-bailable offence.

M. Manoharan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, NIB-CID, Salem, (in-charge of Coimbatore) is heading the investigation.