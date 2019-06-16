NIA to check possible links between members of banned outfits and IS module

The investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into Coimbatore IS module will check if persons formerly associated with banned outfits like the Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and Al Ummah played any part in its formation or have an influence.

The NIA is probing the angle as one of the two members of the module arrested by the agency, Shiek Hidayathullah (38) was earlier associated with SIMI.

According to the NIA officials, scrutiny of the documents seized from his house at Kulanthai Goundar Street at South Ukkadam revealed that he was associated with the SIMI.

Muhammed Azharudheen (32), whom NIA arrested on Tuesday, Akram Sindhaa (26), Abubacker M. (29), Sadham Hussain (26) and Ibrahim Shah (28) are other five known members of the Coimbatore-based IS module as per the case registered by the NIA.

The agency has so far not ascertained whether other members of the module, other than Hidayathullah, had links with any banned outfits previously.

Apart from the two arrested and four booked, the NIA had also summoned three others for suspected involvement in the module.

“We are interviewing the accused and suspects to ascertain more such links, if any,” an NIA official told The Hindu on Saturday.

Al Ummah had a strong base in Coimbatore and its members were involved in the 1998 serial blasts in the city which killed more than 50 people and left more than 200 people injured.

Sources said that members of Al Ummah have been active in other political and religious organisations following its ban. The SIMI too had active members from Coimbatore till its ban in 2001.

“Members of the two organisations remained withdrawn from mainstream activities after their ban. While many quit, some of them found themselves as part of sleeper cells which are still believed to be active,” said a police source.

Meanwhile, the NIA has moved the special court in Kochi seeking custodies of Hidayathullah and Azharudheen for further interrogation.

The custody applications will be considered on Monday.