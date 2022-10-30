National Investigation Agency officials inspect car blast site in Coimbatore

This was the first time that NIA conducted a spot inquiry in the car blast case after the probe was transferred to the central agency on October 27

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE:
October 30, 2022 16:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials from National Investigation Agency (NIA) led by Superintendent of Police T. Sreejith and Inspector S. Vignesh conducting an inquiry in front of Sangameswarar Temple at Kottaimedu in Coimbatore on October 30, 2022 | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

ADVERTISEMENT

A two-member team of officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted an inspection at the October 23 car blast site in front of Sangameswarar temple, in Kottaimedu at Coimbatore.

This was the first time that NIA conducted a spot inquiry in the car blast case after the probe was transferred to the central agency by the Ministry of Home Affairs on October 27, a day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recommended it.

Officials led by NIA Superintendent of Police T. Sreejith and Inspector S. Vignesh, who is the investigating officer of the case, inspected the spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read
In Coimbatore, a bomb on wheels

They also conducted an inquiry with the temple priest S. Sundaresan, who is the complainant in the case.

The NIA officials accompanied by the Tamil Nadu Police special team also conducted an inspection inside the temple. Officials from the Revenue Department and Coimbatore Corporation briefed the investigation team with maps and approach roads of the area.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The team also conducted an inquiry with the two police personnel who were on duty when the blast happened and with the staff of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

Hundreds of police personnel were deployed around the temple. The police also stopped vehicle movement on Kottai Eswaran Street. The inspection at the blast site lasted for nearly two hours.

On Saturday, the Coimbatore City police handed over the documents and evidence collected to the NIA officials who have taken over the investigation on a recommendation from the State government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
national security

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app