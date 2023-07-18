NIA team from Kerala picks up a suspect in Bhavanisagar in Erode district

July 18, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Kerala picked up a suspect from a farm house at Thottampalayam village in Bhavanisagar here on Tuesday morning.

Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar told The Hindu that the NIA had registered a case in Kerala under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and picked up a suspect Asif, 36, of Thrissur, who was staying at the house. Also, another person in the house was also picked up by the team and taken to the NIA office at Kochi, he added.

Sources said that a gang was involved in ATM robbery and stealing ATM cards in Kerala and the money was used for anti-national activities. Hence, a case was registered and the accused were being arrested in Kerala. The NIA team, tracking the usage of stolen ATM cards, found that Asif had used an ATM card in Bhavanisagar. He has been staying in Bhavanisagar since October 2022 and is working at a dhaba. The NIA team has been monitoring his movement for the last three months and with the support of the Erode District Police, the team picked Asif.

The source said that he has no connection with any persons in the district and he was working here. The other person in the house, though not a suspect, was also picked up for questioning.