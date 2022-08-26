NIA takes suspects to places related to gun manufacturing case

Staff Reporter Salem
August 26, 2022 21:35 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which took over the gun manufacturing case recently, took the two youths arrested in that case to the places where they used to manufacture guns, on Ffriday. 

The Omalur Police, during a vehicle check at Puliyampatti on May 19, stopped a bike and questioned two persons. The police chcked their bag and found two country-made pistols. The two were identified as M. Naveen Chakravarthy (25), a BCA graduate residing at Kitchipalayam, and J. Sanjay Prakash (25), an engineering graduate residing at Jambulingam Street in Shevapet. The police registered a case and remanded them in prison. Later, the NIA took over the case in July.

Recently, the Special Court in Chennai granted the NIA seven-day custody of the youths. On Thursday, the NIA team took the youth to Salem and inpected the places where they manufactured guns. Sources said the NIA concluded their investigations in Salem on Friday.

