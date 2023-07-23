ADVERTISEMENT

NIA searches residence of former PFI functionary in Coimbatore

July 23, 2023 10:03 am | Updated 10:08 am IST - COIMBATORE

The NIA sleuths left the residence after conducting searches for more than two hours

The Hindu Bureau

Police personnel posted on security duty as NIA sleuths searched the residence of former PFI functionary M.Y. Abbas at H.M.P.R. Street in Coimbatore on July 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) searched the residence of a former functionary of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Coimbatore on Sunday morning as part of its investigation into the 2019 murder of Pattali Makkal Functionary V. Ramalingam at Thirubhuvanam in Thanjavur district.

NIA sleuths conducted searches at the residence of M.Y. Abbas at H.M.P.R. Street at Kottaimedu near Ukkadam.

He had been in charge of Kurichi and Aathupalam areas of the PFI in Coimbatore City before the organisation was declared a banned outfit. He is also a close associate of A.S. Ismail, national executive committee member of the PFI who was arrested by the NIA last year.

The NIA sleuths left the residence after conducting searches for more than two hours, after taking certain materials into their custody.

Sources said Abbas has been directed to appear before the NIA office in Coimbatore on Sunday noon.

