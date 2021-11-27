NIA searches mobile phone store in Coimbatore

The search was in connection with an investigation into a training camp conducted by the CPI (Maoist) in 2016

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday searched a mobile phone store in Coimbatore in connection with its investigation into a training camp conducted by the CPI (Maoist) in the Nilambur forests in Kerala, in 2016.

Police sources said that an NIA team from Kochi searched a shop at Edayarpalayam near Vellalore. The NIA officials questioned the owner of the shop and an employee. Sources added that the search was conducted in connection with SIM cards that were used by persons who were allegedly involved in the Maoist training camp case.

In October, NIA teams had carried out searches at the houses of S. Danish alias Krishna, and Dinesh, in Coimbatore city, and A. Santhosh Kumar at Angalakurichi near Anamalai in connection with the same case.

Danish and Santhosh Kumar are among the 19 accused in the First Information Report registered by the NIA related to the meeting-cum-training organised by CPI (Maoist) in a forest near Nilambur in Malappuram district from August 23 to 30, 2016.