NIA raids house of gun manufacturing case accused in Salem

The Hindu Bureau Salem
October 07, 2022 20:58 IST

NIA officials raiding the rented accommodation of gun manufacturing case accused near Chettichavadi in Salem on Friday | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Friday raided a house in which the accused in a gun manufacturing case were staying.

On May 19, Omalur police, while engaged in a vehicle check at Puliyampatti, stopped a motorcycle and questioned two persons. While police checked their bag, they found two country-made pistols in it. The police identified the two as M. Naveen Chakravarthy (25), a resident of Kitchipalayam, and J. Sanjay Prakash (25), a resident of Jambulingam Street in Shevapet. The police registered a case and remanded them in prison. Later, the NIA took over the case in July. In August, the NIA officials visited the places where the accused were staying.

Meanwhile, on Friday, for a second time, the NIA officials raided the house near Chettichavadi, that the accused Naveen and Sanjay had rented and were involved in gun manufacturing. The officials also inquired about the house owner. The raid continued till 1.30 p.m. The NIA officials seized some bills.

