NIA questions four persons in Coimbatore in ISIS recruitment and radicalisation case

March 23, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

: Four persons, who were earlier arrested in Coimbatore in connection with ISIS recruitment and radicalisation were brought to the city by a team of NIA (National Investigation Agency) for questioning.

The four accused: Ershad, Mohammed Hussain, Jameel Basha Umario and Syed Abdul Rehman Umari were taken to the Kovai Arabic College in Kuniamuthur and to a location in Azad Nagar in the city, as part of the interrogation process.

Last September, the NIA had conducted searches at 22 locations in Coimbatore. The NIA teams had seized Indian and foreign currencies and incriminating books in vernacular and Arabic languages.

The NIA had stated then that ISIS supporters were engaged in propagation of Khilafat Ideology, which was inimical to India’s constitutionally established principles of secularism and secularism.

