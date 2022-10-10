NIA officials inspect the house of gun manufacturing case accused in Salem

The Hindu Bureau Salem
October 10, 2022 20:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Monday, inspected the rented house of the accused arrested in connection with a gun manufacturing case.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team is inspecting the house near Chettichavadi for the third time. Forensic experts lifted fingerprints of those in the house. The inspection lasted for 30 minutes.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

On May 19, Omalur Police found two country-made pistols in a bag during a vehicle check. The police identified the two persons who came on the motorcycle as M. Naveen Chakravarthy (25) of Kitchipalayam, and J. Sanjay Prakash (25), of Jambulingam Street in Shevapet. The police registered a case and remanded them in prison. Later, the NIA took over the case in July. The NIA investigation revealed that the duo was attracted by a banned organisation and manufactured guns to target commercial establishments and important leaders, sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app