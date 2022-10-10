NIA officials inspect the house of gun manufacturing case accused in Salem

Officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Monday, inspected the rented house of the accused arrested in connection with a gun manufacturing case.

The team is inspecting the house near Chettichavadi for the third time. Forensic experts lifted fingerprints of those in the house. The inspection lasted for 30 minutes.

On May 19, Omalur Police found two country-made pistols in a bag during a vehicle check. The police identified the two persons who came on the motorcycle as M. Naveen Chakravarthy (25) of Kitchipalayam, and J. Sanjay Prakash (25), of Jambulingam Street in Shevapet. The police registered a case and remanded them in prison. Later, the NIA took over the case in July. The NIA investigation revealed that the duo was attracted by a banned organisation and manufactured guns to target commercial establishments and important leaders, sources said.