NIA must first probe BJP leader Annamalai, says Senthilbalaji

R. Aishwaryaa COIMBATORE
October 27, 2022 18:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji chairing a meeting at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

ADVERTISEMENT

Electricity, Excise and Prohibition Minister V. Senthilbalaji on Thursday said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) must first probe BJP State president K. Annamalai in connection with the Coimbatore car blast case.

He said the BJP leader spoke about the incident before the police disclosed information to the public, with the aim of politicising the matter.

The Minister held a review meeting with Collector G.S. Sameeran, Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, West Zone Inspector-General R. Sudhakar, Mayor A. Kalpana, Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap and other officials on the law and order situation in the city after the blast that took place on October 23. He commended the police for identifying and arresting the suspects within 24 hours.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coimbatore police carried out a thorough investigation as the people involved could be from other districts, States or even nations. Only after doing so did they hand over recommendations for inquiry to the NIA, he said.

“Moreover, the police are monitoring social media sites to pull up those spreading fake news and false information about this,“ he said. Mr. Senthilbalaji said 3,000 additional police personnel were deployed in 40 locations across the city to check vehicles and conduct inquiries.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

On the BJP’s call for a bandh in Coimbatore on October 31, he said if the police receive any information that shopkeepers are being forced to close their premises, strict action would be taken.

Later in the day, the Minister held a meeting with trade union representatives in the district to review the business atmosphere post the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
explosion

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app