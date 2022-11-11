NIA files charge sheet against three LTTE supporters in Salem

The National Investigations Agency (NIA), which took over the arms manufacturing cases from the Salem police, filed a charge sheet against three LTTE supporters on Friday.

On May 19, the Omalur police, during a vehicle check at Puliyampatti, stopped a two-wheeler and questioned two persons. While the police checked their bag, they found two country-made pistols. The police identified the duo as M. Naveen Chakravarthy (25) of Kitchipalayam, a BCA graduate, and J. Sanjay Prakash (25) of Jambulingam Street in Shevapet, an engineering graduate. The police also arrested A. Kabilar alias Kabilan (25) of Periya Pudur, who helped the duo manufacture guns in a rented house at Chettichavadi.

The police also seized ammunition, gun powder, and materials used to manufacture guns, including iron pipes, knives, drilling machines, masks and gloves, from them. The police registered a case and they were remanded in prison.

Later, the NIA took over the case from the Salem police in July. The NIA visited the places the trio visited and also searched the rented house where they allegedly used to manufacture guns. On Friday, the NIA filed a charge sheet in this case.

In the charge sheet, the NIA said the investigations revealed that the three accused had conspired, associated themselves with the LTTE, and created an organisation called the World Tamil Justice Court. They had made plans to attack people who worked in quarries, crushers, and Tasmac outlets by using illegal firearms, lethal weapons, and explosive substances, and also by causing destruction to property. The trio had chosen to strike on May 18, 2022, which marked Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day, observed by the Sri Lankan Tamils and supporters of the LTTE, to pay homage to those who died in the Sri Lankan civil war, the NIA said in the charge sheet.

The charge sheet further added that the accused believed that such acts would spread terror among people and send a strong message to the public and the government that an LTTE-type organisation had been successfully revived and resurrected in Tamil Nadu.