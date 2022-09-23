NIA crackdown on PFI: Over 30 buses blocked from entering Kerala

Since Thursday, more than 30 Tamil Nadu buses, which usually run to Kerala from Coimbatore’s Ukkadam bus station, have not plied

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation could not operate over 30 buses on Friday to Kerala. As the Popular Front of India (PFI) called for a complete shutdown on Thursday following the NIA raids in Kerala, many services were blocked.

A senior official at the TNSTC said that since Thursday, more than 30 Tamil Nadu buses, which usually run to Kerala from Coimbatore’s Ukkadam bus station, have not plied. The buses were allowed until the Walayar check post and not beyond, he said. “As of Friday evening, no buses from Coimbatore have entered Kerala. Police personnel of both States at the border said they would inform the department as to when the department can run buses to Kerala.

“Many passengers have complained at the enquiry counters at the bus stands about this. But we cannot run any service until further notice,” the official added.

Many passengers, especially everyday commuters, were affected and had to use alternative modes such as trains, autorickshaws or jeeps to proceed to their destination from Walayar, sources said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Transporation Corporation operated buses to Kerala from Ukkadam and Thiruvalluvar stands at Gandhipuram, sources added.