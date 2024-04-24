GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NIA conducts inquiry with cattle trader in Kadambur Hills

April 24, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted an inquiry with a 65-year-old man in Kadambur Hills on Tuesday after inquiries revealed that two of the accused in the car blast incident at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on October 23, 2022, had paid several visits to his house.

Of the 13 accused arrested in the case, two revealed that they had visited Kuppusamy at his house in Chinnasalatti village in Kadambur hills. Kuppusamy, a cattle trader, had taken the two accused to a waterfall at the forest area in Gundri in the hills. They had taken a group photo which the NIA had seized during earlier raids from the two accused. The team questioned Kuppusamy on the places they visited in the hill area and they also visited the waterfalls.

Confirming the NIA’s visit, Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar said the district police were informed and a local team from Kadambur police accompanied the sleuths.

Erode

