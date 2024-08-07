NIA charge-sheets four in IS recruitment case filed after 2022 Coimbatore car blast

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday charge-sheeted four accused in an Islamic State (IS) radicalisation and recruitment case registered during the course of investigation into the blast triggered from an explosives-laden car outside the Sangameswarar Temple temple at Kottaimedu in Coimbatore in 2022.

Jameel Basha, Mohammed Hussain, Irshath and Syed Abdur Rahman were charge-sheeted under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the case, registered by the NIA Chennai branch in August 2023 based on the findings in the car blast case.

The NIA had established that the accused were engaged in the recruitment of gullible youth to the IS fold to commit unlawful and terror activities. The religious indoctrination was carried out by the accused at an Arabic language centre called Madras Arabic College (in Coimbatore), later rechristened as Kovai Arabic College, a press release from the NIA said.

Basha was the patron and chief mentor, who had guided his alumni to establish Arabic language centres at district levels. The centre at Coimbatore was set up by Hussain and Irshath. Social media platforms and classroom sessions were used to radicalise youth at these centres, where Basha’s live or pre-recorded sermons were shown to the students, the release said.

“The vehicle-borne IED attack outside the temple was orchestrated as part of the violent jehad espoused by the accused. The accused Jamesha Mubeen (deceased), who had pledged his allegiance to Darul-e-Islam/IS, had carried out the blast as part of the anti-India campaign of the IS after being radicalised by accused Syed Abdur Rahman,” it added.