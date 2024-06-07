GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NIA attaches property of PFI member involved in Sasikumar murder case

Published - June 07, 2024 10:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached the property of a Popular Front of India (PFI) member involved in the 2016 murder of a Hindu Munnani leader in Coimbatore.

The property of accused Subair has been attached on orders of the NIA Special Court, Poonamallee, Chennai.

Subair, along with other co-accused, all members of the proscribed PFI, were involved in the gruesome killing of C. Sasikumar, spokesperson, Hindu Munnani, Coimbatore.

The accused —Saddam Hussain, Subair, Mubarak and Rafiqul Hassan— hacked Sasikumar with lethal weapons while he was returning home from his party office on his two-wheeler on September 22, 2016. Sasikumar sustained grievous injuries, and later succumbed to the same.

NIA took up the case from Coimbatore police. The agency found that the conspiracy was hatched by accused PFI members with the aim of creating terror among a particular community and without any provocation or enmity.

NIA found during investigation that Subair had, in 2020, transferred his property, purchased in 2012, to his mother via a gift settlement deed. Since the transfer took place after the commission of the crime and post filing of the chargesheet, it was seen by NIA as an attempt to thwart legal action against Subair. In 2023, NIA filed a petition seeking attachment and forfeiture of the said property. The special court, seeing merit in the application, ordered the attachment. The trial in this case had commenced in 2022 and is going on.

