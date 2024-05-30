GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NHAI urged to plant saplings to compensate for trees cut for road projects in the last 10 years in Coimbatore

Published - May 30, 2024 06:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Marumalarchi Makkal Iyyakkam has urged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to plant saplings and monitor their growth in compensation for the trees cut for road projects in Coimbatore division in the last 10 years.

V. Eswaran, president of the Iyyakam, said in a press release that according to information he obtained through Right to Information (RTI), the NHAI cut 4,351 trees for Chengapalli - Walayar road, 2,239 trees for widening of Pollachi - Coimbatore road, and 1,054 trees for Thoppur - Mettur - Bhavani - Erode road. It earned ₹1.45 crore as revenue from this.

However, the NHAI has planted only 13,000 trees as compensation for those cut on Chengapalli - Walayar road. It said that it planted 24,000 saplings through the District Rural Development Authority on the lands identified by the local bodies for the trees cut on Pollachi road, and deposited the required amount with the Forest Department to plant 10,540 saplings for Thoppur - Erode road.

Mr. Eswaran said the NHAI should have planted in total 76,440 saplings, numbered them, and monitored their growth. But, it had to plant over 30,000 saplings for the trees cut several years ago for Chengapalli - Walayar road and there was no information on the condition of the saplings and locations for those planted as compensation for the trees cut on Pollachi road.

The NHAI should take steps to plant and maintain the saplings to ensure the green cover of Coimbatore region was not lost. If it did not take the required steps, the Iyyakkam would move the court, he said.

