NHAI toll plaza at Velampalayam irks public in Tiruppur

January 11, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Presence of a toll plaza at Velampalayam, about five km away from the urban limits of Tiruppur city towards Avinashi, has apparently caused consternation among the public, especially farmers of villages along the stretch.

The toll plaza has been established by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) along the Avinashi-Avinashipalayam stretch of the NH 381, which was constructed under EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) mode a few years ago. The Union Government had allotted ₹162.7 crore for the four-laning project.

Earlier this week, members of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam and a few other organisations staged a protest whereafter the Tiruppur district administration is understood to have assured them that the toll collection would be put on hold for now.

The Avinashi-Avinashipalayam NHAI stretch to a little over 30 km passes through Avinashi Town Panchayat, Tirumuruganpoondi Municipality and Velampalayam before entering the Tiruppur city limits.

According to people opposed to the toll plaza, the four-laning was carried out on an already existing road without any requirement for land acquisition. “The urban stretch of NHAI passing through Tiruppur city has a number of traffic signal points in between. Also, collection of toll along this stretch which has no service lanes along the heavily populated habitations en route is unjustified,” N. Ramesh, Tiruppur city unit secretary of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, said.

NHAI sources said the work on toll plaza began only after ascertaining the requisite distance as per norms from the city limits. As per NHAI rules, there was no restriction on establishing toll plazas along stretches interspersed with traffic signal points, the sources added.