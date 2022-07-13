NHAI to resume traffic near Thennampalayam on NH 544
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plans to resume soon vehicle movement on the main carriageway near Thennampalayam on NH 544.
An official of NHAI said a small stretch on the NH, which was made into a six-lane road a few years ago, remained closed for vehicles for almost two years now. With demand from the local people, the concessionaire is constructing a small vehicular under pass and a pedestrian under pass near Thennampalayam. The work got delayed during the spread of COVID-19. While one of the two passes is constructed fully, the other one will be completed in a month or so.
At present, vehicles are using the service road because of the works. The vehicles will be able to use the main road in a month or two, the official said.
