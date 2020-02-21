NHAI to carry out works to prevent accidents

21 February 2020 00:15 IST

Once tender is finalised, works will begin within a month

The National Highways Authority of India will be carrying out various development works between Selanaikenpatti and Kondalampatti junctions to prevent accidents and reduce traffic congestions in the route.

Both the junctions are located on the busy Salem-Kochi Highway and thousands of vehicles pass through these stretches every day to access Salem city. Salem- Namakkal road and Salem- Ulundurpet Highway also meet at Selanaikenpatti junctions.

Most of the omni buses to Chennai pass through this route.

Since the stretch between the junctions passes through the towns, the department has noticed that for easy access and to cross the highway easily, residents on both sides of the road between Selanaikenpatti and Kondalampatti have made unauthorised cuts on the centre median here.

According to officials, this has often led to multiple accidents on the route. To prevent such accidents, highway authorities have planned to construct a raised concrete centre median here.

A senior highways official said that to reduce congestion, service road would be put at places wherever required between the junctions.

Officials have also planned to extend the service road from Nilavarapatti to Erumapalayam, a distance of 300 metres on the Salem- Namakkal Road.

According to the department officials, ₹14 crore has been estimated for these works and once the tender is finalised, the works would begin within a month.