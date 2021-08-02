NHAI steps in to decongest Seelanaickenpatti junction

It plans to expand the service roads and provide free left track from Salem-Ulundurpet NH to Namakkal road

The National Highways Authority India (NHAI) has stepped in to decongest Seelanaickenpatti junction, one of the important junctions on the National Highway here.

The junction is one of the major entry point for the vehicles from Namakkal, Ulunderpet, Chennai and Bengaluru to enter the city. Though there is a flyover at the junction, vehicles are forced to wait for long periods during the peak hours .

Located on the busy Salem – Kanyakumari National Highway, the flyover has provision only for onward traffic movement for vehicles from Kondalampatti junction on Salem-Bengaluru Highway towards Ulunderpet and Namakkal resulting in traffic congestion on the Ulundurpettai to Bengaluru stretch. Also, there is only onward traffic provision for vehicles from Kondalampatti to Namakkal on the flyover and vehicles entering Salem from Namakkal has to use Ammapet Bypass Road to reach the city.

The city police recently reworked the traffic plan, however, the traffic congestion continued. NHAI is now working on expanding the service roads and provide free lefts to reduce traffic congestion.

A senior official from the NHAI said that at an estimated cost of ₹13 crore has been allotted for laying a free left track from Salem-Ulundurpet NH to Namakkal road so that vehicles entering Namakkal from Ulundurpet could avoid the roundabout. Officials said that they are also working on to improve the two recently introduced U-cuts at the junction to expand the service roads towards Kondalampatti. The height of the centre median from Kondalampatti junction to Seelanaickenpatti junction is being raised to deter the public from causing unauthorised cuts.