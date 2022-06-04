NHAI nod to install solar panels on median on pilot basis in Dharmapuri

In a first in the country, the NHAI has granted approval for installation of solar panels on the median on either side of the toll plaza in Jitandahalli-Dharmapuri upto to 1 km on pilot basis.

The NHAI’s permission comes in response to a letter by Dharmapuri MP S. Senthil Kumar to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for installation of solar panels along the median of the entire stretch of the National Highway.

The move was in response to an earlier letter written by Dr. Kumar to Mr. Gadkari in October last. In the letter, the MP had requested directions to the NHAI for installing solar panels within 4 ft height in the median along the National Highways for 60 km running through his constituency.

He had cited the experience of South Korean highway, where such solar panels were installed and said, the solar panels will help promote green energy and the electricity generated can be sold commercially.

In response, the NHAI had stated that “no permission had been granted for such installation in the country.. .. and that there was no data on the impact of such installation on safety of the road users, operational issues and impact on continuous traffic flow.

However, the NHAI has now directed its regional office in Chennai to plan on the proposal for installing solar panels on the median on either side of the toll plaza on pilot basis. The solar panels may be installed upto 1 kms beyond the tapering portion of the toll plaza in Jitandahalli-Dharmapuri project.

Further, based on its performance, effectiveness and effect on safety and other operational issues, permission at other locations may be considered, the NHAI communication to Dr. Kumar read.