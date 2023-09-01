HamberMenu
NHAI invites tender for constructing two vehicular underpasses on Salem-Kochi NH

September 01, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 The regional office of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Chennai region, has invited bids to construct two vehicular underpasses (VUPs) with service roads at Kanjikovil and Thudupathi road junctions on the Kumarapalayam – Chengapalli section of the Salem – Kochi National Highway 544 (old NH-47).

K. Subbarayan, Tiruppur MP, under whose constituency the 43 km of the highway falls, has been urging Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari for constructing mini flyovers on the stretch where accidents occur regularly.

The Union Minister, in a communication to the MP, said that in response to the demand, a study was conducted and in-principle approval accorded to construct six-lane VUPs on Kanjikovil road and Thudupathi road with service roads at a total cost of ₹92.60 crore. The MP urged the Ministry to expedite the process so that the projects were completed on time.

The tender dated August 30, 2023, said that as part of permanent rectification of black spots, two VUPs would come up with service roads on both sides in the section in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract mode. The project would be executed in one year and the contractor should maintain the VUPs and service roads for five years.

