NHAI announcement for elevated highway at Thoppur a victory for PMK, says Anbumani Ramadoss in Salem

December 17, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Salem

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) announcement for an elevated highway at Thoppur in Dharmapuri district was a victory for the party, said Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday. Mr. Anbumani was participating in a meeting with booth committee members of Salem South, North, and West assembly constituencies on Sunday.

The PMK president told media that the NHAI has floated a tender for an elevated corridor at a cost of ₹775.41 crore at Thoppur ghat section and added that several protests were held on behalf of the party and questions raised in Parliament urging the Union Government to take measures to prevent accidents at this road, which was marked as an accident black spot owing to the many fatalities. He also credited PMK MLAs R. Arul, S, Sathasivam, and S.P. Venkateswaran with taking up the issue with Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in a recent meeting, after which the minister sent officials to inspect the spot and the NHAI floated a teneder.

Urging Governor R.N. Ravi and the State government to take action against Periyar University, Mr. Anbumani alleged that several irregularities took place at the university into which inquiry committees headed by IAS officers were constituted twice, but the committee’s recommendations were not released. Recently, the university administration issued a memo to an associate professor for releasing a book on Periyar E.V. Ramasamy. A university functioning in the name of Periyar questioned a faculty member for releasing a book on Periyar. “We receive information that people from a particular community dominate the university, but PMK does not want to go into it. The University is not following social justice, and the university is acting like it is functioning in other States. The university allegedly does not respect the people’s representatives (MLAs). The Governor and State government should inquire into the irregularities of Periyar University and take stern action against concerned officials,” he said.

Regarding the row surrounding Modern Theatres’ land, Mr. Anbumani said that Modern Theatres was the pride of the district and has created many Chief Ministers. Now only the arch (entrance gate) remains, and it should be protected. PMK does not want to politicise the issue, he said.

